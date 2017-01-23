Women march at Utah State Capital against newly elected president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- On Monday, Utahns protested in the Women's March, against the newly elected President Donald Trump.

According to the Facebook event's post, this march is in solidarity with the January 21 'Women's March on Washington.'

The Facebook event's post wrote, 'Utah Women Unite exists to protect and advance the rights of all Utah women and girls, including Utah’s marginalized groups, women of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, women of all abilities and from every financial status. We seek to unite as an intersectional collective to address the political, legal, and cultural problems faced by Utah women and to elevate the status and dignity of all people.'

The crowd met at City Creek Park, 110 North State Street at 2 p.m. and finished at the State's Capital.

UPH estimated more than 6,000 men and women came to the march.

