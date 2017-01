× US-89 in Logan Canyon is closed due to winter weather

LOGAN, Utah – US highway 89 through Logan canyon is closed Monday morning, due to extreme winter weather conditions.

Region one of the Utah Department of Transportation says the decision to close the road is due to low visibility and high avalanche danger.

US-89 Logan Cyn. CLOSED due to extremely low visibility, avalanche danger in upper canyon. Use I-80/I-84 via Evanston — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) January 23, 2017

A photo of the canyon closure was posted on the Rich County Sheriff’s Office webpage.