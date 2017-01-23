× Several schools delay opening time due to winter weather

LOGAN, Utah – Cache County and Logan Schools are delaying start times by two hours Monday due to heavy snow overnight, according to school district officials.

School bus pickup times will also be delayed two hours.

Box Elder County schools and Utah State University is also delaying start times.

USU spokesperson, Heather Swenson, says classes on the Logan campus will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tamara Stewart with the Box Elder County School District says that along with the two hour delay for most schools, morning kindergarten and preschool have been canceled Monday.

Afternoon kindergarten will not be affected.

