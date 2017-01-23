Recipe for ‘Wholly Wholesome’ Cheescake Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - February is National Baking Month, and to celebrate, personal chef, Amanda Pilkington, joined the Good Day Utah crew Monday morning.

She made a cheesecake pie with all-natural and organic ingredients from Wholly Wholesome foods.

It even has a gluten-free pie crust.

Here's how you make it:

Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients:

9" Wholly Wholesome chocolate pie crust

1 extra large egg

2 8 oz. packages cream cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp freshly grated lemon zest

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup unrefined and unbleached sugar

Directions: