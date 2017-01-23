Recipe for ‘Wholly Wholesome’ Cheescake Pie

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - February is National Baking Month, and to celebrate, personal chef, Amanda Pilkington, joined the Good Day Utah crew Monday morning.

She made a cheesecake pie with all-natural and organic ingredients from Wholly Wholesome foods.

It even has a gluten-free pie crust.

Here's how you make it:

Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients:

  • 9" Wholly Wholesome chocolate pie crust
  • 1 extra large egg
  • 2 8 oz. packages cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tbsp freshly grated lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup unrefined and unbleached sugar

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Add softened cheese to a medium bowl
  • In separate bowl, beat sugar, heavy cream, vanilla and grated lemon zest
  • Add beaten mixture to the cream cheese and combine until well incorporated
  • Spread the mixture in the Wholly Wholesome chocolate pie crust
  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until the center sets
  • Cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes, then cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or until it has chilled