× Miller family to make ‘significant’ announcement regarding future of Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Larry Miller family will make a significant announcement regarding the future of the Utah Jazz.

According to a news release, Gail Miller, Owner and Chairman of the LHM Group of Companies, will make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The news release says the announcement will be made at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, but gives no hint about what the announcement will be.

Fox 13’s Jeff Rhineer will be there, and we will stream the event live here at fox13now.com.