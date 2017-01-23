× Lockdown over at Hillside Middle school, Highland High evacuated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A lockdown at Hillside Middle School due to a bomb threat has been lifted, and students at Highland High have been released so bomb-sniffing dogs can search for explosives.

Both schools received bomb threats, and both were placed on precautionary lockdowns, even though there is no evidence the threats were credible.

Just after 12:30 p.m., The Salt Lake City School District tweeted that the lockdown is over at Hillside Middle, and Highland High students have been released so the dogs can search the school.

Hillside students can stay at the school, or parents can contact the office and arrange to pick them up.

The lockdown at Hillside Middle School is over. — SLC School District (@slcschools) January 23, 2017

Parents can pick up their Highland High students if they wish. — SLC School District (@slcschools) January 23, 2017

We have Officers on scene to maintain safety for the children. https://t.co/gxOACzvi4k — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 23, 2017

