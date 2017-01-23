Couscous Tomato Basil Salad

Posted 12:17 pm, January 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:28PM, January 23, 2017

1 (5.6 oz.) box couscous mix with pine nuts

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved or Roma tomatoes, diced

3 green onions, chopped

1 large cucumber, seeded, diced

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 garlic clove, diced

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped or torn

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Prepare the couscous according to package directions. Let cool.

In a large serving bowl, mix together the couscous, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over the couscous mixture. Add the basil. Mix well.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

