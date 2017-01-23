Couscous Tomato Basil Salad

1 (5.6 oz.) box couscous mix with pine nuts
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved or Roma tomatoes, diced
3 green onions, chopped
1 large cucumber, seeded, diced
1 lemon, juiced
1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 garlic clove, diced
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped or torn
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Prepare the couscous according to package directions. Let cool.
In a large serving bowl, mix together the couscous, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over the couscous mixture. Add the basil. Mix well.
