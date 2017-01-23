Convenience store clerk shot in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - A convenience store clerk in Taylorsville was shot multiple times Monday morning, and police are looking for two suspects.

Unified police say two males, both armed with handguns, walked into the Exxon gas station at 2187 west and 4700 south around four Monday morning.

Investigators say the men robbed the 21 year old clerk, and in the process, the clerk was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police have not released his name yet.

Police are looking at surveillance video as part of their investigation.

The suspects are described as possibly being Latino, and were wearing black hoodies at the time of the shooting.