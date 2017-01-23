× Avalanche blocks road to Powder Mountain, Snowbasin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Powder Mountain Resort and Snowbasin Resort are inaccessible Monday as crews work to clear an avalanche from Powder Mountain Highway.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced the highway, SR-158, was closed shortly after noon.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the road was closed about 90 minutes before the slide occurred, and the avalanche slid into the vehicle of a man who works at Powder Mountain. The man maintained radio contact with other employees and Gleason said crews were working to remove him from the avalanche around 5 p.m.

SR-167, known as Trapper’s Loop, is also closed due to the weather conditions.

