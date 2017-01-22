Uniquely Utah: Hundreds of elk at Hardware Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- Fox 13's Todd Tanner takes us to Hardware Ranch in this week's edition of Uniquely Utah.

The ranch, which was purchased by the state of Utah in 1945, is 17 miles east of Hyrum in Cache County.

Elk are fed each winter by state employees to prevent them from wandering into Cache Valley looking for food.

The size of the elk herd varies from year to year, and sometimes from day to day. Currently there are about 640 elk at the ranch, though the number has swelled to more than 700 during recent snow storms.

