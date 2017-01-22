Second graders come to the rescue of a dog in need

TOPEKA, Kansas (CNN) – ‘Ryker’ is an Australian Shepherd mix, abandoned with a broken leg.

Luckily, Trisha Sharp’s second grade class in Topeka was reading the book, “Sheepdog in the Snow,” about a dog that was abandoned and rescued by a little girl.

The class heard about Ryker’s plight through the “Helping Hands Society” facebook page.

It said the dog needed surgery that would cost around $400, as well as foster care.

The class raised $450 and Ryker had the surgery.

He is doing well and looking for a permanent home.