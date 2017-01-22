Life Flight paramedic killed, nurse injured in car crash as pair returned to SLC after shift

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — An Intermountain Life Flight paramedic was killed and a nurse was seriously injured Sunday after their car was struck head-on by a pickup truck as they returned to Salt Lake City from a shift in Roosevelt.

Tyson Mason, 29, was killed in the crash while a nurse with Life Flight suffered serious injuries, according to a spokesman for Intermountain Healthcare.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:47 a.m. on SR-40 near mile marker 43, which is in the area of Strawberry Reservoir.

A gray Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound and was passing a tan Chevy Impala while in a passing lane when the Impala exited the travel lane to the left and sideswiped the truck. UHP states the impact sent the truck into oncoming westbound traffic.

A Subaru passenger vehicle traveling west was struck head-on by the pickup truck. Mason was driving the Subaru, and he suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The nurse in the passenger seat is in serious condition and was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Jess Gomez, Intermountain Healthcare, said Mason has been with Intermountain Life Flight for 2.5 years. The nurse has not yet been identified.

The pair was working at a Life Flight base at Uinta Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt and had been in that area the last few days working shifts.

Gomez said Intermountain Life Flight will stand down for 24 hours and will not fly or transport patients as members of Life Flight process the tragedy and debrief. Life Flight is coordinating with other agencies to cover flights during that time. Counseling services are being made available for Life Flight personnel at multiple hospitals.

Provo Life Flight crews were dispatched to the crash, and Gomez said that crew had to respond to their injured colleagues. He said it’s a tragedy for all involved to lose a member of the Life Flight family.

It was not clear what caused the driver of the Impala to leave their lane of travel.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.