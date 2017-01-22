× Fire at State Street business in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A fire burned at a business on State Street Sunday morning.

The fire was at ‘Arctic Spas’ at 2368 south State Street, and began around 10 a.m.

Several crews battled the fire and were able to put it out fairly quickly.

No one was injured, and the cause is still under investigation.

Crews are now in the process of ventilating the building.

To give firefighters plenty of room to operate, State Street was closed in both directions for several blocks.