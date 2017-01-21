Thousands of women attend anti-Trump march in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Thousands are expected to attend a march organized by comedian Chelsea Handler in Park City Saturday January 21.

The march coincides with several women’s marches across the country as a protest against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Facebook posting for the march described it as “a stand in solidarity with the rest of our country in demonstrating our respect for freedom, human rights, our safety and health, and in recognizing that the diversity of our country is our greatest strength.”

Cindy Levine, the Park City-based organizer, said she anticipates 4,000 – 5,000 people, but City Hall expected the number between 1,000 – 3,000.

The march, happening on the first Saturday of the Sundance Film Festival, is expected to add to the already crowded streets along Park City’s Main Street.

Celebrities already attending the festival may be spotted taking part in the march.

