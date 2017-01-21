Search continues at Flaming Gorge for missing fisherman

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Recovery efforts are ongoing at Flaming Gorge after a missing fisherman is presumed to have drowned Friday.

According to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, a truck was found with a boat trailer backed into the water at Cedar Springs Marina Friday morning around 8:30. The truck was running and the boat was loose from the trailer, but no one was observed to be in the area.

Police say it appears a 59-year-old man may have had problems unloading the boat and fell into the water. He is presumed to have drowned and recovery efforts are continuing.

Officials suspended the search Saturday around 7 p.m., and the search is expected to resume Sunday morning. Boats equipped with sonar assisted in Saturday’s search efforts, as did personnel from several agencies.

The missing angler’s identity is not being released, pending the resolution of the recovery effort and the notification of his next of kin.