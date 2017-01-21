× Man dies after being hit by TRAX train

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A man who was seriously injured Saturday after being hit by a TRAX train has died due to his injuries.

A UTA Spokesman confirmed Saturday afternoon the 38-year-old man injured in the collision has died.

The man was at the Meadowbrook Station, 188 West 3900 South, when the fatal incident occurred.

“He was basically exiting the platform at the crosswalk and walked in front of the train,” said Capt. Jason Petersen of the UTA Police. “…The train was entering the station, and he basically walked in front of it, we don’t know if it was an accident–we’re still investigating that.”

Winter weather may have reduced visibility at the time of the crash.

“With visibility like this we recommend being observant to your surroundings,” Petersen said. “I mean trains can come from any directions, so when you’re on the platform or around the train station you want to be safe and pay attention to your surroundings.”

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.