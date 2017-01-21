× Teen girl wounded in shooting in Valley Fair Mall parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 14-year-old girl was shot while in the parking lot at Valley Fair Mall Saturday, and police believe the incident may be gang-related.

The teen victim was taken to a hospital in fair condition after being shot at least once.

The incident occurred in a parking lot at Valley Fair Mall, 3601 South 2700 West, and Fox 13 news first heard report of the incident just before 7:30 p.m. The mall itself was not involved and remains open.

Lt. Robert Hamilton of the West Valley City Police Department said they have some information regarding a male suspect and are searching for him, but they aren’t sure if that suspect is the shooter. At this point they are not releasing any details about that information.

Hamilton said the victim got a call from some friends, who told her to meet them in the parking lot. The victim and two friends met at least two other people in the lot, and an altercation ensued followed by the shooting.

At least two witnesses ran toward the West Valley City Police Department, which is across the street from the mall, for help. Hamilton described it as a very chaotic scene.

Initial indications lead police to believe the shooting is gang-related, Hamilton said.

