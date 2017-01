WOODS CROSS, Utah – A Utah Transit Authority frontrunner train has collided with A semi-truck in Woods Cross.

The South Davis Metro fire department sent a tweet that the crash took place at 1100 north and 2600 south, and asked motorists to avoid the area.

1100 north (2600) south and tracks closed due to Frontrunner crash with a semi truck avoid this area — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) January 21, 2017

Bountiful police dispatchers say there have been no injuries.

UTA has set up a bus bridge to ferry train passengers between Woods Cross and North Temple street.