SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Highway Patrol says there have been dozens of slide-offs along the Wasatch Front due to a major snowstorm Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m. traffic on I-80 through Parleys Canyon is bumper to bumper in the westbound lanes.

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are open, but only to four-wheel drive vehicles, or tires with chains.