× Trump signs executive order on Obamacare

By MJ Lee

CNN National Politics Reporter

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night “to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, Spicer said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.