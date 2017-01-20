× Hazmat crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire at a commerical building in Salt Lake City Friday, and a hazmat team is also on the way due to the possibility of chemicals inside the structure.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department states the fire is at 210 West Harris Avenue (1580 South), and they first tweeted about the incident around 5:15 p.m.

Hazmat crews are also responding due to “possible chemicals inside the structure”, the fire department states.

No further details were immediately available, but Fox 13 news has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.