Death threat against President Trump spray painted across Salt Lake City storefront

SALT LAKE CITY -- As President Donald Trump delivered his inauguration speech, people across the country were protesting. In Salt Lake City, an act of vandalism sent an anti-Trump message that has police investigating.

Whether you were walking or riding downtown, you may have seen a sign plastered on an empty storefront on Main Street. Some barely took notice of the words, "Kill Trump" in bright blue and black spray paint. Others stopped to take pictures.

For John Smith, who works downtown, it left a bad taste in his mouth.

"I think it's too bad that that’s where we’re at," Smith said. "I don’t think that’s helping anybody right now."

Detective Richard Chipping with the Salt Lake City Police Department says this is not a joke to them.

"We take this type of stuff very seriously," Chipping said. "Whether it amounts to an actual threat to the President, that’s for detectives to determine."

Once they find those responsible, charges could range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"It could just be a tagging charge. It could also amount to something where Secret Service gets involved," Chipping said.

Regardless of what happens next, a clear statement was made on the first day of Donald Trump's presidency in Salt Lake City, at least temporarily. A few hours later, the words were painted over by the city.

"Whether you voted for him, didn’t vote for him, that’s our country, man. That’s what you want?," Smith said.