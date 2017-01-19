Utah Adventure: Ice Fishing

Chris Haramoto, Park Manager, East Canyon State Park and Eugene Swalberg from Utah State Parks shared some tips for ice fishing.
1) Ice Fishing is a great way to enjoy Utah`s outdoors in the
wintertime.
- It is great for families and people of all ages
- Allows you to keep fishing year-round
- You can go alone for some peace and quite in the outdoors
2) There are many different places to Ice Fish in Utah
- East Canyon State Park is one place people can visit close by.
- Other areas include Jordanelle, Deer Creek, Rockport, Strawberry, and more!
3) Before you go, there are some things you should always do
- Check the weather forecast
- Dress appropriately
- Double-check all of your equipment
- What do you need?
- Tell someone where you are going, or even better, bring a friend!
For more information and daily updates go here.