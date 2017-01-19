Utah Adventure: Ice Fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Haramoto, Park Manager, East Canyon State Park and Eugene Swalberg from Utah State Parks shared some tips for ice fishing.

1) Ice Fishing is a great way to enjoy Utah`s outdoors in the

wintertime.

- It is great for families and people of all ages

- Allows you to keep fishing year-round

- You can go alone for some peace and quite in the outdoors

2) There are many different places to Ice Fish in Utah

- East Canyon State Park is one place people can visit close by.

- Other areas include Jordanelle, Deer Creek, Rockport, Strawberry, and more!

3) Before you go, there are some things you should always do

- Check the weather forecast

- Dress appropriately

- Double-check all of your equipment

- What do you need?

- Tell someone where you are going, or even better, bring a friend!

For more information and daily updates go here.