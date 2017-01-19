Roasted Beet and Walnut Dip
- 1/2 pound beets, cut into large chunks
- 1/2 olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped, toasted
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled
- Pita Chips, for serving
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
On a large baking sheet, toss beets with half of the oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes. Let cool.
In a food processor, add the beets, remaining oil, water, walnuts, tahini, lemon juice, salt ad pepper. Blend to desired texture (chunky or smooth). Scoop into a serving bowl. Top with feta. Serve with pita chips.
