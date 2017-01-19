Recipe: Pizza Three Ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of the standard pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce on your pizza?

Sarah Romero and Elizabeth Menlove from Kiwi and Carrot make a traditional margherita pizza and two unique pizzas- a Beet and Goat Cheese pizza and a Berry Asparagus pizza.

Pizza Three Ways

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Yield: 4-6 of each type of pizza

Ingredients:

Dough:

2 Tbsp. dry yeast

2 Tbsp. honey

1 1/2 cups warm water

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 to 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. kosher salt

Cornmeal for sprinkling

Margherita Pizza:

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Extra virgin olive oil with garlic

Berry Asparagus Pizza:

Blackberries

Asparagus spears

Prosciutto

Artichoke hearts

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil with garlic

Beet and Goat Cheese Pizza:

Steamed beets

Goat cheese

Pistachios

Arugula

Balsamic reduction

Instructions:

Dough

Combine the yeast, honey and warm water in a standing mixing bowl. Let sit for about five minutes until the yeast begins to bubble. Add the oil, 4 cups of flour and salt. Blend on low using a dough hook. Increase the speed and knead for 8-10 minutes. Add more flour as needed if the dough is sticking to the sides of the bowl. (It should stick to bottom of bowl but pull away from sides.) Cover the bowl and let rise for 30-40 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Divide dough into 4-6 pieces. Roll out to desired thickness. Top with favorites (see below or see in your fridge/pantry;) and bake for 12-15 minutes.

Margherita

Slice tomatoes in half. Slice cheese. Add garlic to oil. Brush rolled-out dough with garlic oil and add toppings

Berry Asparagus

Cut artichoke hearts into fourths. Cut asparagus into bite-sized pieces. Slice cheese. Add garlic to oil. Brush dough with garlic oil and add all toppings.

Beet and Goat Cheese

Slice beets. Place beets and goat cheese on pizza. Bake. While pizza bakes, make a balsamic reduction: Place vinegar and maple syrup in small saucepan and simmer 15 minutes, until reduced and thickened. When pizza is cooked, cover with arugula and sprinkle with pistachios. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.

You can find more info about this recipe on their blog.