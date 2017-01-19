Recipe: Pizza Three Ways

Tired of the standard pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce on your pizza?
Sarah Romero and Elizabeth Menlove from Kiwi and Carrot make a traditional margherita pizza and two unique pizzas- a Beet and Goat Cheese pizza and a Berry Asparagus pizza.
Pizza Three Ways
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 60 minutes
Yield: 4-6 of each type of pizza
Ingredients:
Dough:
- 2 Tbsp. dry yeast
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 1/2 cups warm water
- 4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 to 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- Cornmeal for sprinkling
Margherita Pizza:
-
Cherry tomatoes
-
Fresh basil
-
Fresh mozzarella cheese
-
Extra virgin olive oil with garlic
Berry Asparagus Pizza:
- Blackberries
- Asparagus spears
- Prosciutto
- Artichoke hearts
- Mozzarella cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- Extra virgin olive oil with garlic
Beet and Goat Cheese Pizza:
- Steamed beets
- Goat cheese
- Pistachios
- Arugula
- Balsamic reduction
Instructions:
Dough
- Combine the yeast, honey and warm water in a standing mixing bowl. Let sit for about five minutes until the yeast begins to bubble.
- Add the oil, 4 cups of flour and salt. Blend on low using a dough hook.
- Increase the speed and knead for 8-10 minutes. Add more flour as needed if the dough is sticking to the sides of the bowl. (It should stick to bottom of bowl but pull away from sides.)
- Cover the bowl and let rise for 30-40 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Divide dough into 4-6 pieces. Roll out to desired thickness. Top with favorites (see below or see in your fridge/pantry;) and bake for 12-15 minutes.
Margherita
- Slice tomatoes in half. Slice cheese.
- Add garlic to oil.
- Brush rolled-out dough with garlic oil and add toppings
Berry Asparagus
- Cut artichoke hearts into fourths.
- Cut asparagus into bite-sized pieces.
- Slice cheese.
- Add garlic to oil.
- Brush dough with garlic oil and add all toppings.
Beet and Goat Cheese
- Slice beets.
- Place beets and goat cheese on pizza. Bake.
- While pizza bakes, make a balsamic reduction: Place vinegar and maple syrup in small saucepan and simmer 15 minutes, until reduced and thickened.
- When pizza is cooked, cover with arugula and sprinkle with pistachios. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.
You can find more info about this recipe on their blog.