Woman shot in leg in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – A 35-year-old woman has been shot in the leg in Ogden.

Officers are investigating and have not confirmed how the woman was shot.

She is in the hospital; her injuries are not life-threatening.

Ogden Police said the shooting happened at 6 a.m. near 173 W. Ray St.

Authorities have not said if they are searching for a suspect at this time.

The woman’s name has not been released.

