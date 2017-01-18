Sen. Hatch meets with Rex Tillerson about efforts to free Utahn imprisoned in Venezuela

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A new White House Administration could bring good news for the family of a Utah man trapped in a Venezuelan jail.

Josh Holt, a 24-year-old from Riverton, traveled to Venezuela last June to marry a woman named Thamy, whom he had been dating for six months before.

However, shortly after the wedding, a local Venezuelan paper posted an article with pictures of two assault rifles and a grenade, alleging the weapons belonged to Holt and his wife.

The family has long since claimed their son is being held on false charges. However, with President Obama's administration on the way out, Holt and his wife have remained in jail and haven't even been able to see a judge.

“Whenever there’s a new administration, there’s hope change will be favorable,” said Tim Chambless, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

Chambless notes the political climate in Venezuela is tense, and relations with the United States are strained; however, he also points out Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson's business ties to the region.

“He knows people," Chambless points out. "Now whether those people are in a position of influence sufficient enough to free a Utahn and allow him to come back home with his wife? We’ll see.”

Senator Orrin Hatch's team released the following statement shortly after meeting with Rex Tillerson Wednesday afternoon: