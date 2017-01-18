× Proposed bill would streamline regulations for food trucks in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Anne Mourtisen and her family have a dream.

“My dad came here and then he was like, it doesn’t have any Brazilian food truck. Let’s open one, a Brazilian one,” Mourtisen said.

About $35,000 later, the ‘Made in Brazil’ food truck is ready to hit the road and serve its first meal on Friday. It will be somewhere within Salt Lake City, but it won’t be headed to Provo anytime soon.

“You have to go to the health department there and get inspected all over again,” Mourtisen said.

Currently, food truck owners like Mourtisen have to get inspected in each county where they bring their food truck. Individual cities also usually require a business license.

“You’ve got one city that’s $10 for a business license, another city that’s $520 for a business license,” said Senator Diedre Henderson, a Republican representing Utah County.

Senator Henderson has a new bill to streamline the regulation process for food trucks. She understands every county has a responsibility to make sure the food being served is safe, but she is hopeful to find a path to allow a license in one county to be recognized in another.

“We’ve got to get rid of some of the micro-managing regulations,” Henderson said.

Senator Henderson calls the bill a starting point. The Utah legislative session begins on January 23.