Chicken and Rice Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white onion, chopped

1?2 cup celery, chopped

1?2 cup carrots, chopped

4 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked, shredded

1 1/2 cups brown rice, cooked

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

Heat olive oil over a medium heat in a Dutch oven or 4-quart sauce pot. Saute the onion, celery and carrots with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5 minutes.

Add the chicken broth and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the chicken, rice, basil and parsley; simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot.

