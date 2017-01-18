Chicken and Rice Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small white onion, chopped
1?2 cup celery, chopped
1?2 cup carrots, chopped
4 cups low sodium chicken broth
1 bay leaf
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked, shredded
1 1/2 cups brown rice, cooked
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper
Heat olive oil over a medium heat in a Dutch oven or 4-quart sauce pot. Saute the onion, celery and carrots with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5 minutes.
Add the chicken broth and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the chicken, rice, basil and parsley; simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot.
