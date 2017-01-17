Utah AG Reyes to be FTC chair in Trump White House?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is under consideration to be chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the Washington, D.C. newspaper Politico is reporting.

Politico reported two of its sources with knowledge of the matter said President-elect Donald Trump was considering Reyes for the position. The FTC oversees business mergers and anti-trust practices.

FOX 13 has confirmed Reyes will be in Washington, D.C. on Friday to attend the presidential inauguration. But a spokesman for the attorney general’s campaign said no job has been discussed.

“Sean has not sought out the FTC position. He has not sent a resume in and he has not interviewed for the position. As of right now, it’s just rumors,” Reyes campaign spokesman Alan Crooks told FOX 13.

Still, the reports appeared to originate with the Trump transition team. Reyes took over as Utah Attorney General following the resignation of John Swallow, who faces trial next month on corruption-related charges.