SLC mayor to participate in ‘Women’s March on Main’ protest

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski plans to participate in a demonstration geared toward opposing President-elect Donald Trump.

The mayor’s office declined to comment Tuesday beyond confirming to FOX 13 her scheduled appearance at Saturday’s “Women’s March on Main” in Park City. The protest event coincides with marches taking place all over the nation to coincide with Trump’s inauguration, including the Women’s March on Washington.

The Women’s March on Main is taking place during opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival and is being headlined by comedian Chelsea Handler. Organizers of the Utah rally have said they have received as many as 3,000 RSVPs for the event.

In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, Handler wrote she wants to “teach our Predator-In-Chief a lesson that he can’t do anything he wants, and that he can’t trample all over the rights of America’s 162 million women and girls.”

“Women are under a right-wing political assault, and I intend to fight back with all my might against a Republican president, a Republican Congress, and the radical, religious right who are drooling to defund Planned Parenthood health services nationwide,” she wrote.

Handler wrote it goes beyond the threatened defunding of Planned Parenthood.

“Men and women, please march with me, register to vote and make sure our democracy can be heard loud and clear as we stand together and fight for women’s rights, individual rights and our American rights against those who wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages.”

The protest march begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Park City on Main Street.