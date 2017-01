SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority reports several of its TRAX trains in Salt Lake City are unable to move Tuesday evening.

UTA officials told FOX 13 the problem was traced to a mechanical failure on one of the trains.

UTA has activated bus bridges between the Trolley, Courthouse and Medical stations to transport the affected passengers. UTA expects to have the situation resolved by 7 p.m.

