× Sandy City Animal Shelter now a ‘no kill’ facility

SANDY, Utah — Workers at the Sandy City Animal Shelter have successfully completed a year-long transition to make the shelter a “no kill” facility.

Sandy officials said the transition included the removal of the shelter’s former carbon monoxide chamber and a remodel of the facility.

The shelter’s “no kill” status was achieved after the shelter received input and donations from the community.

The Shelter Art Foundation has also provided equipment and training for the shelter’s volunteers to photograph the shelter’s animals. The photos can then be posted online to help connect the animals with people looking to adopt a new pet.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Sandy City Animal Shelter, call 801-352-4450.