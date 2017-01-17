× Woman shot, man in custody after incident in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah – Unified officers said a 35-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot her at a Midvale apartment complex.

Police were called to the Springs of Country Woods apartments just before 3 p.m. where they found the injured woman.

Officers said the shooter ran and was taken into custody during a traffic stop near 7200 S. and 900 E. moments later.

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting at 6909 S. Wellspring Rd.

Unified officers said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.