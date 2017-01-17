Do you need a break from social media?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist Jessie Shepherd tells us how to step back and take control of how we use social media every day.

How to do a Social Media Cleanse:

Day 1: Determine your goal of social media- staying in contact with family, business, awareness.

Day 2: Delete social media apps from your phone- remove distractions

Day 3: Determine times & areas you can check social media- not during family times, not during social events, no checking at dinner, so on.

Day 4: Eliminate all non-human sites from social media- unless you interact with them on a regular basis or in real life.

Day 5: Eliminate all upsetting humans- anyone who causes you anxiety, frustration, negativity or who are upsetting

Day 6: Narrow social media time down to one hour a day- not including anything you need to do for work

Day 7: Determine a whole day in which you will not personally use social media.

You can get more information about Jessie here.