Celebrate Your Marriage

Dr. David Schramm and Naomi Brower tell us how through a few simple changes you can replenish your relationship and make it even stronger. The three strongest predictors of marital quality are humility, compassion and positivity. You can learn more at the Northern Utah Marriage Celebration.

Northern Utah Marriage Celebration is a date night of education and entertainment designed to help strengthen couple relationships. We have therapists and relationship experts from across the Wasatch Front and beyond that will be sharing information to strengthen couple relationships.

Friday, February 3, at Weber State University

Time: 6:00-9:30 with bonus workshops from 4-6pm

You can get more information here.