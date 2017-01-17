Armed man on run after carjacking Salt Lake man at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A man made a terrifying discovery when he checked on his car, which had a broken window.

He said he was concerned someone would steal it and he was right.

Officials said, at 7:15 a.m. the victim found a man with a gun inside his car near 600 S. and 1140 E.

After a brief scuffle, the suspect took the victim's keys and sped off.

The victim told officers the suspect had a gun and a knife; authorities said they consider him armed and dangerous.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, wearing a dark jacket, khaki pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information, Salt Lake Police said they could like to speak with you at (801) 799-3000.