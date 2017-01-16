Three Cheese Tortellini

Posted 12:12 pm, January 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:14PM, January 16, 2017

3 tablespoons water

1 cup walnuts, toasted

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 small garlic clove, grated

3/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 9 oz. container three-cheese tortellini

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Place the first six ingredients in a blender or food processor with salt and pepper. Stream in the oil. Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain. Return to the same pan. Add the Lemon Parsley Sauce. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market

  • Recipes
    promo302206070

    Quick Pasta Primavera

  • Recipes
    promo303160055

    Artichokes with Two Dipping Sauces

  • Recipes
    promo306616540

    Spinach Pesto Chicken

  • Recipes
    promo302987187

    Asparagus and Artichoke Lemon Pasta

  • Recipes
    promo304802132

    Salmon with Cucumber and Dill

  • Recipes
    promo302900625

    Steak and Blue Cheese Pesto Pizzas

  • Recipes
    promo299786863

    Creamy Ranch Chicken and Noodles

  • Recipes
    promo305579475

    Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

  • Recipes
    promo308431071

    Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

  • Recipes
    promo300046112

    Southwest Corn Casserole

  • Recipes
    promo301601284

    Pumpkin Hummus with Apple Slices

  • Recipes
    promo302465072

    Bacon and Gouda Smashed Potatoes

  • The Place
    panzanella

    Recipe: Panzanella Salad