3 tablespoons water

1 cup walnuts, toasted

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 small garlic clove, grated

3/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 9 oz. container three-cheese tortellini

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Place the first six ingredients in a blender or food processor with salt and pepper. Stream in the oil. Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain. Return to the same pan. Add the Lemon Parsley Sauce. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes. Serve immediately.

