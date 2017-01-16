3 tablespoons water
1 cup walnuts, toasted
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 small garlic clove, grated
3/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/3 cup olive oil
1 9 oz. container three-cheese tortellini
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Place the first six ingredients in a blender or food processor with salt and pepper. Stream in the oil. Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain. Return to the same pan. Add the Lemon Parsley Sauce. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes. Serve immediately.
