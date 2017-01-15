× Skier injured at Brighton Ski resort

BRIGHTON, Utah – A skier has suffered critical injuries at Brighton Ski resort.

Eric Holmes, a public information officer with Unified Fire says it appears the skier hit a tree.

The Unified Police Department put out this tweet:

@UPDSL Truamatic injury involving the skier near Brighton ski resort. Patient in critical condition being flown to the local hospital

The injured skier is said to be a male in his mid-thirties.

Holmes says other skiers noticed a helmet not far off of a main run, and found the injured skier beneath a nearby tree.

The man was unconscious when found and still hasn’t regained consciousness.

A medical helicopter has been dispatched to transport the victim to a hospital.