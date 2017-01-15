Man in serious condition after stabbing in Layton

LAYTON, Utah – A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Layton Sunday.

Police responded to 1370 East Snowcreek Drive Sunday around 3 p.m. after neighbors called to say they saw a man who had been stabbed laying outside a home.

Police say two men got into a fight over some property, and that altercation escalated to a stabbing. The 57-year-old victim had multiple wounds to his stomach and is in serious condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities are questioning the other man involved in the altercation. The names of the parties involved have not been released.