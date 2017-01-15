Bone marrow registration in honor of two Lehi girls with leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah - A bone marrow registration drive was staged in Lehi in honor of two 4-year-old girls who have leukemia.

The drive was held Saturday at the Traverse Mountain Clubhouse.

The Lehi community and DKMS, a nonprofit in the fight against blood cancer, rallied in support of Livvi Roberts and Harper Rae Morgan.

Not only are the two girls the same age and neighbors, but both have leukemia.

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering a blood-related illness must rely on donors from outside their family for the lifesaving marrow.

The girls' families organized the drive to sign up new donors and to raise awareness of the need.

"About, I think, 6 out of 10 end up not finding a match, so there`s really a great need for these people who are so sick from adults to children," said Harper's aunt, Dantzel Piercy.

Anyone in good health between the ages of 18 and 55 can register to donate bone marrow.

You just order a cheek swab kit online, swab the inside of each cheek for 30 seconds, fill out the paperwork, and send it in.

The DKMS website has directions on how to register.