Time lapse shows inversion conditions starting to form over Salt Lake Valley

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It took about 40 minutes for a low-forming layer of clouds to settle in over the Salt Lake Valley Saturday morning, but a time-lapse video shows the process unfolding in less than 20 seconds.

Shane Denherder set up a tripod and camera in Little Cottonwood Canyon and captured about 750 still photos over the course of 36 minutes starting shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The resulting time-lapse video shows inversion conditions beginning to form over the valley. Fox 13 News’ Brek Bolton said the inversion conditions will strengthen over the next few days, but a storm is expected to arrive Wednesday to clear things up again. He said most of what we see in this video are clouds forming, not the haze or smog often associated with the inversion.