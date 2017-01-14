Murray man says burglary caught on camera just one of several crimes in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah – A Utah man says he awoke to find burglars had ransacked his garage Saturday morning while his family was sleeping, and it was all caught on camera.

Chris Eyring’s security cameras captured footage of two men breaking into his garage and stealing several things, and he said several other neighbors were also targeted.

Eyring said the suspects spent about 45 minutes rummaging through his belongings before taking several items, including a TV, a generator, some rescue equipment and a backpack.

Eyring said the suspects weren't finished once they left his residence.

"The security footage shows the same two people in the neighbor's yard, in the neighbor's vehicle, checking garage doors across the street--we find out later that they had been further down the street," Eyring said.

Several other neighbors who spoke to Fox 13 News off-camera said things had been stolen from their vehicles overnight. Murray Police said they've taken three reports in this neighborhood so far Saturday, but at this point they can't confirm the crimes are connected.