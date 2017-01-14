Big Budah’s blog: Fun with family and Flash

I had a great week this week with good exercise, and I’m glad for the fact I have the capability to be as busy as I am and still fulfill each aspect of my life.

The week started with some fun in the snow with the family and a little dinner at our favorite place in Heber, Dairy Keen.

I was happy to be able to reconnect with my dude Eddie, “Flash” Newman, who is a former World Kickboxing Association champion and an international Karate Hall of Fame inductee.

He had some great words of advice to help me stay on track with my health and fitness journey so that I am able to fulfill my work duties, family duties and extracurricular activities without having to feel like I’m being spread too thin.

Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support. Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.