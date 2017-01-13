Recipe: Brownie bottom chocolate cheesecake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Student Krystyna Yates from Ogden-Weber Tech College shared her delicious recipe for cheesecake.

Brownie Bottom Chocolate Cheesecake

For the brownie layer:

1⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

⅔ cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2 tsp. vanilla

For the chocolate cheesecake layer:

3 - 8 oz. cream cheese packages, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 packages, 4 oz. each Baker's semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted and cooled slightly

3 eggs

For the chocolate sweetened whipped cream layer:

½ tsp. vanilla

4 tbsp. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 cup heavy whipping cream

For the topping:

¼ cup chocolate sauce

Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch springform pan; set aside.

Starting with the brownie layer: In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, combine the oil, eggs, and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix just until combined - do NOT overmix. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake for 23 minutes.

While the brownie layer is baking, prepare the chocolate cheesecake layer: In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer until well blended. Add the chocolate and mix well. Scrape down the side of the bowl if necessary. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed just until blended. Pour the mixture over the brownie layer. (The pan will be full!!) Bake 55-60 minutes or until the center is almost set.

Remove from the oven and carefully run a knife around the edge to loosen it from the pan. Allow cheesecake to cool before removing the rim of the pan. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

For the chocolate sweetened whipped cream layer: In a chilled bowl, beat all of the ingredients with an electric mixer on HIGH speed until stiff.

Once the cheesecake is chilled, top with the chocolate sweetened whipped cream. Drizzle with chocolate sauce. Slice and serve!