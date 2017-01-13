× Police: Man shoots wife then himself in West Valley City parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A married couple is in critical condition after a shooting in West Valley City Friday morning.

Officers said witnesses reported a man and woman arguing in a car parked in a lot near 4899 W. South Frontage.

Authorities said the man got out of the car and shot the woman and then shot himself.

The couple is in their late 40s.

Their names have not been released at this time.

