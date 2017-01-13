Nested Eggs with Sauted Vegetables

4 slice of bread

butter

4 egg

salt and pepper

1/2 Yellow Onion, julienned

1/2 Red Bell Pepper, julienned

1/2 Green Pepper. julienned

8 strips of bacon

In a griddle, saute the seasoned sliced veggies with a tsp of butter until colored but still crunchy. See aside and keep warm.Cut a round out of a slice of bread; place the bread in a griddle with butter. Crack an egg into the hole, add salt and pepper, cover and cook until the white sets, for more set egg, flip after the first minute or so. Serve with bacon and sauce.

Fast Hollandaise:

8 oz butter

4 egg yolks

4 tsp lemon juice or white wine vinegar

In a pot, heat the butter until foaming Meanwhile, blend the egg yolks in a blender with a tablespoon of water and the lemon juice or white wine vinegar. With the machine still running, slowly add the melted butter in a thin steady stream - the sauce will thicken quickly. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can make this sauce ahead of time and cover with plastic film or reheat on high in the microwave for 15 seconds then whisk before serving.