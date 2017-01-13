Murdock Hyundai party like it’s 1.99% event

Blake Murdock from Murdock Hyundai told us all about the "Party like it`s 1.99% EVENT". The Murdock Auto Group is partnering with Goldenwest Credit Union to offer an interest rate of 1.99% for every new and pre-owned car at Murdock. We may never see a 1.99% interest rate again! Usually, when auto groups do a low-interest rate you don`t get to keep the rebates for new cars. Not only do you keep the rebates, but January`s rebates are the biggest rebates ever. Plus, proceeds from every car purchased from Murdock will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The donation will be matched by Goldenwest Credit Union. The event runs January 12th-16th and features all Murdock locations in Logan, Lindon, and Murray. At Murdock Hyundai, you`ll receive America`s best warranty on every new car. A 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. You will receive $5000 off a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, plus a $500 manufacturer rebate now through month`s end. Receive a $500 Visa gift card now through January 16. Go to murdockautoteam.com
