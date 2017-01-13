× Broken water main forces evacuation at Timpview High

PROVO, Utah — Classes at Timpview High in Provo are letting out early Friday due to a water main break near the school.

A spokesman for the Provo City School District the school will be closed at 10:50 Friday morning.

The broken water main normally supplies the water for the school’s fire prevention system, so classes have been dismissed for the safety of students and employees.

For students who ride the bus to and from school, bus service will be available at the school beginning at 11 a.m.