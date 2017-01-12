Woman leads police on low-speed chase through West Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Officers have arrested a woman after they say she led them on a low-speed chase through West Valley overnight.

Officers were called about a reckless driver going on sidewalks and hitting garbage cans.

According to police, the driver did not get above 20 mph but she managed to damage other cars she hit during the chase.

"The speeds were really low, she just wouldn't stop for whatever reason and it kind of kept dragging on for a minute until she got high centered here," West Valley Sgt. Robert Brinton said.

Authorities said the woman is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.